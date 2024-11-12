We Do This After Every Election (Almost)

1) Are the Democrats too Right or Too Left?
2) The Democrats Have A Media Problem
3) Being a Democrat should be a Membership With Benefits
The first is a debate, the second is inarguable even if the prescriptions differ, the third is something which is also a good idea but no one ever follows through with it.
There actually was a lot of money pumped into a media effort recently, and I don't like to dump on it because I suppose any effort should be encouraged, but that most of you have never heard of it tells the story.