And In The Party

Anyone in the broader Democratic-industrial complex who brings up inconvenient facts is being shut out completely. Career ending. I really do want people to understand the kind of people this leaves in place. These are not good people.
As for the idea that the focus should be the bad orange man: 1) Yes I heard that for 14 months and how did that work out? Was it worth it? 2) You face much less sanction within the party for trying to be buddies with Trump (including big donors just looking out for their interests) than for mentioning the 'G' word.