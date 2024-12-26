I've Had A Few

"Gaza" appears nowhere here
and, look, Biden failed on his own repeatedly expressed promises to achieve a peace deal. A year of promising peace deals! I don't think such deals would have been successes on my terms, but he was a complete failure on his own expressed terms! With nontrivial consequences!
"We" are just going to pretend that this never happened and it is going to be horrifying to see just how successful that is.
The first draft of history being largely bullshit is not new to me, but this does take it to a new level of obscurance.