Billionaire Manbaby

Not that I imagine everyone actually reads this fine blog, but it has been extremely maddening watching people, for years, treat Elon like some sort of benevolent genius, instead of the ridiculous malevolent fraud that he is.
Even just now, chucklefuck Dems were running around talking about how they couldn't wait to work with Mr. DOGE and his very serious fake government agency. Sure maybe they were just - also incredibly stupidly - thinking they could flatter him, but it all serves to legitimize and empower him.
I have a thick skin here on Al Gore's internet, but there are certain topics about which I have received a bizarre amount of smug condescension over the years for my supposedly wrong takes. Musk tops the list of those!
Nobody listens to Atrios.