George Stephanopoulos signed a new deal with ABC News in which the Good Morning America co-host will remain with the network, a news division spokesperson said Wednesday.That implies that contract had nothing to do with the settlement, but of course this was a joint decision whatever the precise timing.
Stephanopoulos signed a multiyear agreement, but no other details were provided. The agreement was said to be unrelated to ABC’s $16 million settlement last week with President-elect Donald Trump, who sued in March over comments that Stephanopoulos made on This Week, the Sunday show which he also hosts. A source said that the new contract was agreed to before the settlement.
Thursday, December 19, 2024
Our Courageous Journalists
Least surprising development this year.
by Atrios at 10:30