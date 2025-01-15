The company plans to close approximately 450 additional stores in 2025, noting that the stores that remain open outperform the ones designated for closure by approximately 250 basis points. Wentworth also acknowledged the ongoing struggle with shrink as a “hand-to-hand combat battle.” After reporting a 52% increase in shrink, or lost inventory, in 2020 and 2021, Walgreens invested in increased security that proved to be “largely ineffective.” And while many drug stores have taken to locking up commonly looted goods, Wentworth admitted, “When you lock things up…you don’t sell as many of them. We’ve kind of proven that pretty conclusively.”It shouldn't take 15 minutes to buy deodorant.
Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Brain Geniuses
I suspect these kinds of decisions have longer term consequences. You don't want to push people into the habit of online shopping for anything, as it might stick, and turning all pharmacy stores - once generally great collections of 'home and other stuff' to buy - into impenentrable bank vaults likely did that.
by Atrios at 10:30