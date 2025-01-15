Individual Responsbility

Apparently the advice that pedestrians need to dress covered in reflective garb or be responsible for their own deaths is not helpful.
Pedestrians are often advised to wear reflective strips on their clothing so that car drivers can see them, but a new report says that such safety precautions are useless in the eyes of some automatic braking systems.
The worst systems were on two popular models made by Honda and Mazda.
Sure humans will be more likely to see you, but a problem with all automatic safety systems is that drivers get in the habit of relying on them.