Choose Your Fighters

You see a lot about how The Left is to blame for undermining the Democrats, but the guys who hold office and get to write pieces in the New York Times certainly share some blame for the inconsistency of their message.
By Tom Suozzi
Mr. Suozzi, a Democrat, represents New York’s Third Congressional District. He is a former Nassau County executive and mayor of Glen Cove on Long Island.
President-elect Donald Trump and the Republicans have managed to sell themselves as the party of change. It worked: They will soon control the presidency, Congress and, in essence, the Supreme Court. But to change and fix America requires both parties to work together. As a Democratic member of Congress, I know my party will be tempted to hold fast against Mr. Trump at every turn: uniting against his bills, blocking his nominees and grinding the machinery of the House and the Senate to a halt.
That would be a mistake. Only by working together to find compromise on parts of Mr. Trump’s agenda can we make progress for Americans who are clearly demanding change in the economy, immigration, crime and other top issues.