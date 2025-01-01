Someone brought this one to my attention. It's UK politics but you do have to marvel at this:
Other PMs who had shaky starts went on to make the cut. So can Starmer. He must make it. But if he has not significantly improved by mid 2025, his own party and the country may conclude that his uncertain start was not an aberration but an indication of chronic unsuitability. Were Britain then to have a seventh prime minister in under 10 years, foreign investors and governments, on whom British prosperity depends, will draw the same conclusion as increasing numbers at home: a new leader is needed.
If the UK replaces its PM, then foreign investors and foreign governments will demand that such instability requires yet another PM.
There is a lot packed into that!!!
Seldon (the author) is one of those guys who imagines he really understands what goes on in the Room Where It Happens, whether or not he does. Apparently some interesting things happen there!