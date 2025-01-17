Fake Contrarianism

The amazing thing is this supposed hegemonic lefty CW never even appears in the NYT itself.
Paul is admired by some of her colleagues for her willingness to buck liberal-left conventional wisdom. She has written a defense of J.K. Rowling and scrutinized the MeToo movement for overreach, while a recent column criticized the American Historical Society’s vote to condemn the ongoing “scholasticide” in Gaza.She is admired by her colleagues who all agree with her!
Have any of them written against Joanne? Has there been a defense of MeToo written in years there? Did anyone write to support the AHS?