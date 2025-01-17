The Norms Defender

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Tom Goldstein, a top U.S. Supreme Court attorney and publisher of the SCOTUSblog news website, was indicted on Thursday in Maryland federal court for allegedly failing to report millions of dollars he won in poker matches and using his former law firm's accounts to pay his gambling debts. Goldstein, who was part of the team that represented former Vice President Al Gore in Supreme Court litigation over the 2000 U.S. presidential election, is facing 22 different charges, including tax evasion, preparing false and fraudulent tax returns, and failing to pay his taxes, according to the indictmentThat 2nd one was a pardon audition, most likely.
January 17, 2025
Oops
