First He Came For Inspector General for the US Department of Agriculture

I think Trump should get rid of Powell
, both because he's right that Powell should have cut (or at least, should have previously, who knows in the glorious new Turmp era), and because fake Fed Independence is part of the ridiculous religion of econobollocks (independent from whom, motherfuckers, independent FROM WHOM?)
US President Donald Trump renewed his attacks on the US central bank, hours after officials left interest rates unchanged despite his public calls for them to cut.
Powell is a Person Who Matters, you see.