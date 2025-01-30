Now Is Not The Time To Determine Who Is Responsible For What

A big difference betweeen Democrats and Republicans is that no matter what happens, the Republicans go on TV and [in this iteration] blame it on Woke or whatever. It doesn't always work, but throw enough spaghetti against the wall and something sticks.
You can say that's intrinsically dishonest and "we" shouldn't emulate that, and I agree to some extent, but there's something inbetween that and "carefully choose an issue, do one cable news hit, fail to hear the applause, and move on."
It's not a stretch to blame almost everything bad that happens on Trump and has goons shutting down the federal government, though that does require defending the government. Asking people who are part of the government to defend it shouldn't be so much of an ask!