Trump reversed an order to freeze federal fundsAre people getting their grants and loans or not? NOBODY KNOWS!
The White House yesterday walked back President Trump’s order to freeze trillions of dollars in federal grants and loans. A federal judge had on Tuesday temporarily blocked the order after it caused mass confusion across the country.
The Trump administration had struggled to explain the funding freeze, a decision that interrupted the Medicaid system, which provides health care to millions of low-income Americans.
Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, wrote on social media that “This is NOT a rescission of the federal funding freeze.” She said the president’s executive orders on federal funding “remain in full force and effect, and will be rigorously implemented.”
The decision by the Trump administration to pull the directive was a significant reversal. Democratic leaders celebrated the announcement.
Thursday, January 30, 2025
Morning Briefing
I get that maybe no one understands what's going on, but do you think this, from the New York Times emailed "morning briefing," even comes close to explaining it?
by Atrios at 09:00