It appeared as if the State Department was taking steps to award Elon Musk's Tesla a $400 million government contract to buy armored electric vehicles to securely transport diplomats. The move to set in motion a lucrative contract to a company controlled by a high-profile ally of President Trump's seemed so bold it surprised even longtime observers of the norm-busting president.
When asked about it, the State Department issued a statement saying the plans are now on hold with no plans of fulfilling the contract, pointing out that talks with Tesla began during the Biden administration.
But NPR has obtained a State Department document detailing that Biden's State Department planned to spend just $483,000 in the 2025 fiscal year on buying electric vehicles and $3 million for supporting equipment, like charging stations. It represented less than 1% of the hundreds of millions of dollars likely destined for Tesla vehicles after the Trump administration quietly revised a State Department procurement document.
Monday, February 24, 2025
Effective Denials
I saw a lot of people, who should know better but who love nothing more than telling the hysterical libs that they're being hysterical again, claiming that these denials were convincing. Ah, well, nevertheless.
by Atrios at 13:37