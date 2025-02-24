Monday, February 24, 2025

Things Are Going Well

But what if they failed to answer the email from Elon that they didn't get because their email accounts were cancelled while they were fired? W
ASHINGTON (AP) — Barely a week after mass firings at the Food and Drug Administration, some probationary staffers received unexpected news over the weekend: The government wants them back.

Beginning Friday night, FDA employees overseeing medical devices and other key areas received calls and emails notifying them that their recent terminations had been “rescinded effective immediately,” according to messages viewed by The Associated Press.
by Atrios at 14:50