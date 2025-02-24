ASHINGTON (AP) — Barely a week after mass firings at the Food and Drug Administration, some probationary staffers received unexpected news over the weekend: The government wants them back.
Beginning Friday night, FDA employees overseeing medical devices and other key areas received calls and emails notifying them that their recent terminations had been “rescinded effective immediately,” according to messages viewed by The Associated Press.
Monday, February 24, 2025
Things Are Going Well
But what if they failed to answer the email from Elon that they didn't get because their email accounts were cancelled while they were fired? W
by Atrios at 14:50