Good Enough For Journalism

MUSK: Well, we actually are trying to be as transparent as possible.
In fact, our actions -- we post our actions to the DOGE handle on X and to the DOGE website. So, all of our actions are maximally transparent.
How'd they do?
He also claimed that DOGE’s work was being shared on its website and on X, the social media platform owned by Musk. However, the DOGE website has no information, and the postings on X often lack many details, including which programs are being cut and where the organization has access.
CBS turns "on X and to the DOGE website" into:
Asked about any personal conflicts he has and whether he's policing himself, Musk did not answer directly but said the DOGE website is explaining what it's doing, an apparent reference to the group's account on X, which details contracts that federal agencies have canceled. Pressed a second time, Musk said the public can question whether he's benefiting from DOGE's actions.
The New York Times covers for him similarly.
“We are actually trying to be as transparent as possible,” Mr. Musk said, referring to postings by his team on his social media site, X. “So all of our actions are maximally transparent.”
Musk, speaking in the Oval Office, sought to underscore his belief that “transparency is what builds trust,” and insisted that all of his team’s efforts were being made public on DOGE’s social media accounts and website.
KEITH: So we should note that DOGE is not an official government agency. Musk said that he checks in regularly to make sure Trump is OK with what he and his team are doing. And Musk insisted he is being extremely transparent, so transparent that everyone could see the conflicts if they were to happen. But I will just cite my colleague Stephen Fowler's reporting here. He says DOGE doesn't have a functional website where they show evidence to back up the claims.