A closed-door meeting for House Democrats this week included a gripe-fest directed at liberal grassroots organizations, sources tell Axios.
Why it matters: Members of the Steering and Policy Committee — with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) in the room — on Monday complained activist groups like MoveOn and Indivisible have facilitated thousands of phone calls to members' offices.
- "People are pissed," a senior House Democrat who was at the meeting said of lawmakers' reaction to the calls.
- The Democrat said Jeffries himself is "very frustrated" at the groups, who are trying to stir up a more confrontational opposition to Trump.
- A Jeffries spokesperson disputed that characterization and noted to Axios that their office regularly engages with dozens of stakeholder groups, including MoveOn and Indivisible, including as recently as Monday
Zoom in: "There were a lot of people who were like, 'We've got to stop the groups from doing this.' ... People are concerned that they're saying we're not doing enough, but we're not in the majority," said one member.
Thanks, Pelosi, for giving us this useless dipshit who just wants to have meetings with rich people.
People get mad when I say this, but the post-election strategy they agreed on was "do nothing, complain about egg prices, let Trump and the Republicans fall on their faces" and my guys that is not enough at the moment.
Even if you agree WAH THERE IS NOTHING THEY CAN DO (this is not true), the "do nothing in until Labor Day 2026 then run a billion dollars in ads to replenish the boat funds" is not going to endear you to voters this time!