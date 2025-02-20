Thursday, February 20, 2025

Kathy Hochul, Welcome To The Resistance

Good stuff, in response to Trump attempting to cancel NYC's congestion pricing.

Gov. Hochul: "Think about this next time you're stuck in traffic." www.youtube.com/watch?v=mhFl...

— Joshua J. Friedman (@joshuajfriedman.com) February 19, 2025 at 9:16 PM
Governor Hochul: “At 1:01 p.m. today, The U.S. Department of Transportation emailed us a letter from Secretary Duffy, announcing their attempt to end the congestion pricing program in the State of New York… I don't care if you love congestion pricing or hate it. This is an attack on our sovereign identity, our independence from Washington. And we are a nation of states. This is what we fought for. This is what people like Alexander Hamilton and others fought for: To set up a system where we are not subservient to a king or anyone else out of Washington.”

Hochul: “In the streets of this city, where battles were fought; we stood up to a king. And we won then. And in case you don't know New Yorkers, when we're in a fight, we do not back down. Not now, not ever. Because, who are we fighting for here? We're fighting for our residents, our commuters, our riders, our drivers, our emergency personnel.”
Even my least favorite Dem politicians can get my forgiveness pretty easily!
by Atrios at 09:00