Thursday, February 20, 2025

Moral Clarity

Remember when warbloggers and other Iraq war supporters loved that term?


Former NFL punter Chris Kluwe was arrested Tuesday on a charge of disturbing an assembly in Huntington Beach, California, per the city's arrest log. The incident occurred at a city council meeting.

Kluwe, 43, was protesting the city's approval of a public library plaque that was designed to use words to spell out "MAGA," the acronym for President Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" slogan, as an acrostic.

A video from the council meeting shows the former Minnesota Vikings punter beginning his protest by reading a prepared statement that called MAGA "explicitly a Nazi movement." Kluwe continued by saying he would engage in "peaceful civil disobedience," whereupon he left his spot at the lectern and approached the city council members' bench.
Had forgotten Kluwe was a good one.
by Atrios at 10:30