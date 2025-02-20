Moral Clarity

Remember when warbloggers and other Iraq war supporters loved that term?
Former NFL punter Chris Kluwe was arrested Tuesday on a charge of disturbing an assembly in Huntington Beach, California, per the city's arrest log. The incident occurred at a city council meeting.
Kluwe, 43, was protesting the city's approval of a public library plaque that was designed to use words to spell out "MAGA," the acronym for President Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" slogan, as an acrostic.
A video from the council meeting shows the former Minnesota Vikings punter beginning his protest by reading a prepared statement that called MAGA "explicitly a Nazi movement." Kluwe continued by saying he would engage in "peaceful civil disobedience," whereupon he left his spot at the lectern and approached the city council members' bench.