The National Institutes of Health has suddenly withdrawn researchers’ applications for a prestigious grant that were submitted with a diversity notation — effectively disqualifying many early-career academics from underrepresented backgrounds.Probably this was a well-intentioned program destroyed by the particular moment, but it does highlight a not uncommon problem with two track systems which are put in place to supposedly help disadvantaged populations but actually hurt them. For example, "minority fellowship" positions which actually pay less and are not on the job track that normal positions are.
Monday, February 10, 2025
Meritocracy
Create a 'second' track and then just throw all the applications in the garbage.
