Feb 9 (Reuters) - A federal judge in New Mexico on Sunday granted a preemptive restraining order to block the U.S. government from sending three Venezuelan men detained in the state from being sent to a military base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.Good for the judge who had to be quick, because in Gitmo there's no access to a judge! FREEDOM!
Judge Kenneth Gonzales of the Federal District Court for New Mexico said during a video conference hearing that he was granting the order, said Baher Azmy, a lawyer for the men.
Monday, February 10, 2025
To Show They Can
Obviously there's no good reason to send people to Gitmo - there never was - but I expect this will get less fretting from our elite opinion havers than it did post-9/11. At least then they pretended they were super-terrorists. These days people barely bother to come up with reasons, and our elite opinion havers barely bother to pretend to care with weepy THIS ISN'T WHO WE ARE, HOWEVER pieces.
