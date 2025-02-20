The New Bond

Bond will face the new organization W.O.K.E., headed by a supervillain played by Laverne Cox, as it conspires to infect the world with a virus
.
The James Bond film franchise will no longer be controlled by the Broccoli dynasty, after long-serving masterminds Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson announced they are stepping down.
The Bond films were launched by Albert "Cubby" Broccoli in 1962, before his daughter and stepson took over.
The pair will now give creative control to Amazon MGM Studios, which was formed when Amazon bought Bond's parent studio in 2022.