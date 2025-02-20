Pregnancy became far more dangerous in Texas after the state banned abortion in 2021, ProPublica found in a first-of-its-kind data analysis.Once you override the judgment of patient and doctor, this what you get. Imagined centrist "compromises" always envisioned making things illegal without ever prosecuting anyone. How does that work?
The rate of sepsis shot up more than 50% for women hospitalized when they lost their pregnancies in the second trimester, ProPublica found.
Thursday, February 20, 2025
Seems Bad
As hysterical pro-abortion activists pointed out for years, abortion IS health care, and you can't have women's health care without it.
