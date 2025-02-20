Who Knew The Civil Service Was Filled With Veterans

Everybody knew, Jesse, everybody knew
.
Fox News host Jesse Watters made an on-air plea that the Trump administration be “less callous” when implementing when laying off federal employees after a military veteran friend was “DOGE’d” in Elon Musk’s Pentagon cuts.
They're bad people because they mostly don't care about the consequences of smashing things, but there's something wrong with them otherwise in that they are unable to even conceive of those consequences.
And, just to be clear, Mr. President King, Sir, my friend is white.
The host added: “He texted me and said: ‘Jesse, this is not good. I’m really sad. I’m upset.’ This guy is not a DEI consultant. He is not a climate consultant. This guy is a veteran. So when you’re talking about DOGE-ing people, veterans should get priority. Because if you’re going to go out there and kill enemies, put your life on the line, you should not be in the same category as people that are doing DEI.”