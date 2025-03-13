Billionaires

Good billionaire Mark Cuban has a cunning plan to fight Elon Musk's evisceration of the government, which is to sell those services to the government himself!
He is effectively looking to back new companies that would sell back technology skills to the government that the U.S. Digital Service — and a small tech-focused department called 18F — offered before the offices were rocked by voluntary departures and mass terminations.
“I think it’s possible to out-Elon, Elon, because the people he will bring in don’t know what they don’t know,” the billionaire told POLITICO.
amazing shit.