The White House has decided to withdraw the nomination of its pick to lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Dave Weldon, a Republican former congressman, just hours before he was to appear at a Senate confirmation hearing, according to a White House official and an administration official.He doesn't have any views that Kennedy doesn't have, and nothing else has been suggested, but I bet there is something!
The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to disclose the decision, did not offer an explanation. But it became clear to the White House that Dr. Weldon did not have the votes in the full Senate to be confirmed, and Dr. Weldon said in an interview that he learned of the decision last night.
Dr. Weldon, 71, was to appear before the Senate health committee on Thursday at 10 a.m., the first time an agency director would have been subject to the confirmation process. The decision to withdraw the nomination was first reported by Axios.
Thursday, March 13, 2025
Have You Met Your HHS Secretary
I wonder what the actual reasons are.
