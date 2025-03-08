More than 200 auto dealers across the country were “stiffed” when Tesla “had a run on the bank,” claiming tens of millions of dollars in EV rebates on the last weekend before the government abruptly shut down the public subsidy program in January.It has been reported on, regularly, by less prominent reporters, while more prominent reporters, who can't bother to google, continued to maintain the Musk-As-Supergenius narrative.
Now these independently owned dealerships are out of pocket an estimated $10 million, having provided 2,295 rebates to customers and expecting to get reimbursed, according to the Canadian Automobile Dealers Association (CADA).
...
But that weekend there was an unprecedented surge in claims from four Tesla outlets, the Star revealed this week. The four Tesla showrooms claimed 8,653 EV sales in 72 hours and filed for $43.1 million in rebates — more than half of the $71.8 million in remaining funds.
His Whole Career
Tesla exists because of this kind of fraud.
by Atrios at 11:30