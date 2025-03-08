Which Things, Motherfucker, WHICH THINGS???

As a person who spends a lot of time pointing out that the media - and not just Fox - is failing to inform people, and as in fact filling their heads with lies, I am inclined be sympathetic...
PARKERSBURG, West Virginia, March 7 (Reuters) - Jennifer Piggott proudly hung a red-and-blue Trump campaign flag outside her one-story home during the November election race. Now, after she was abruptly fired from her civil service job, her days of supporting the president are over.
UNTIL:
"As much as I think that President Trump is doing wonderful things for the country in some regards, I don't understand this at all," she said.