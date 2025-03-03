How Does This Work

Driving the news: Kennedy wrote an op-ed for Fox News' website on Sunday with the headline "Measles outbreak is call to action for all of us" and the subheading "MMR vaccine is crucial to avoiding potentially deadly disease."It does include a lot of mealthy-mouthed nods to personal choice and some other anti-vax dog whistles, but it seems like the Deep State (someone in a white coat who knows what they are talking about) got to someone important enough in the Trump administration and they made RFKJr do it. Dead kids make Trump look bad!
Also, I suspect Fox's editors pumped up the subhed which is a lot stronger than the piece itself:
ROBERT F. KENNEDY, JR.: Measles outbreak is call to action for all of us
MMR vaccine is crucial to avoiding potentially deadly disease