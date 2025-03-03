I'm not entirely sure when it started, though I think it was during the first Trump adminstration, but it drives me insane that every week SNL's political skits get major coverage in the New York Times and elsewhere. They've been incorporated into the weekly "politics news" somehow.
It is especially annoying as even when they're mildy funny, they never go beyond "look at these jokers and clowns aren't they jokers and clowns." They mostly aren't political humor or satire, instead just gently mocking the players.