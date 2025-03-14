Schumer told reporters that he would still look for options to find a D.C. fix, while a key Republican was also exploring options outside of the spending bill.
“First, Republicans made this mistake. It’s in their bill. So they’re responsible for it. But, a number of them have said that they realize it was a mistake, and I think we can fix it, and I’d work with them to fix it,” Schumer said. Asked how exactly, he said options ranged from an amendment to a standalone bill — though it’s not clear those options would be likely to succeed. “We’d have to figure out the best way,” he said.
Friday, March 14, 2025
I've Made An Appointment With The Wallet Inspector To Get My Wallet Back
Amazing shit.
by Atrios at 14:30