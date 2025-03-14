Friday, March 14, 2025

I've Made An Appointment With The Wallet Inspector To Get My Wallet Back

Amazing shit.
Schumer told reporters that he would still look for options to find a D.C. fix, while a key Republican was also exploring options outside of the spending bill.

“First, Republicans made this mistake. It’s in their bill. So they’re responsible for it. But, a number of them have said that they realize it was a mistake, and I think we can fix it, and I’d work with them to fix it,” Schumer said. Asked how exactly, he said options ranged from an amendment to a standalone bill — though it’s not clear those options would be likely to succeed. “We’d have to figure out the best way,” he said.
by Atrios at 14:30