Journamalism

Dell writes for Wired and dares reveal the secret ways of political journalism:
Off the record should be a negotiated thing - and, in fact, reporters will assure you that it is - but in political journalism it's the default.
I know at a base level political journalism in this country is compromised when senate aides i’ve never communicated with email me “off the record, blah blah.” that’s not how this works, but it tells me they’re used to treating hill reporters like trained dolphins. and that shit doesn’t fly with me.— Dell Cameron (@dell.bsky.social) March 14, 2025 at 4:12 AM