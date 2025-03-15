Norms Violations

I am sure it is not the only reason, but we all are motivated by multiple things, and "Chuck Schumer shouldn't have to cancel his book tour" certainly was part of this.
Among the material devastation to everyday people, Senate Dems have now blown a hole in their ability to work with the House. We had an agreed upon plan, House took immense risk, then Senate turned around midway and destroyed it w/ a fear-based, inexplicable abdication. They own what happens next.— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@aoc.bsky.social) March 14, 2025 at 11:18 PM