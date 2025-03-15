Senior described Schmidt being “violently interrogated” at Logan Airport for hours, and being stripped naked, put in a cold shower by two officials, and being put back onto a chair."Mistakes" at the entry points happen -- or possibly there were genuine issues - but the normal response should be to turn people back, not detain them and torture them.
She said Schmidt told her immigration agents pressured him to give up his green card. She said he was placed on a mat in a bright room with other people at the airport, with little food or water, suffered sleep deprivation, and was denied access to his medication for anxiety and depression.
“He hardly got anything to drink. And then he wasn’t feeling very well and he collapsed,” said Senior.
He was transported by ambulance to Mass General Hospital. He didn’t know it at the time, but he also had influenza.
Saturday, March 15, 2025
Seems Bad
I know some of the reaction to this is "but he's a White European!!!" but it does drive home that the goons have been unleashed.
by Atrios at 14:30