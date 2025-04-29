And What Would That Explanation Be

I suppose that in the age of Trump they do lack some high octane Frank Luntz bullshit, but of course Politico pretends not to understand that
.
Behind closed doors, some Republicans are irked that their leaders are not doing enough explaining: One Republican with direct knowledge of the matter told POLITICO “there’s frustration for not laying out the rationale behind Medicaid cuts.”
"Fuck you, the rich want more money and they want you to die impoverished, you leeches" does need a bit of a glow up.