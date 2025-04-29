Can't Make A Dumb Joke Anymore

FIVE MINUTES LATER
ONE HOUR LATER
White House says Amazon's decision to desplay tariff-based price increases on products is a "a hostile and political act by Amazon," who they accuse of working with "a Chinese propaganda arm."— Nikki McCann Ramírez (@nikkimcr.bsky.social) April 29, 2025 at 2:01 PM
Amazon statement: “The team that runs our ultra low cost Amazon Haul store has considered listing import charges on certain products. This was never a consideration for the main Amazon site and nothing has been implemented on any Amazon properties.”— Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) April 29, 2025