Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Can't Make A Dumb Joke Anymore

FIVE MINUTES LATER

White House says Amazon's decision to desplay tariff-based price increases on products is a "a hostile and political act by Amazon," who they accuse of working with "a Chinese propaganda arm."

[image or embed]

— Nikki McCann Ramírez (@nikkimcr.bsky.social) April 29, 2025 at 2:01 PM
ONE HOUR LATER
by Atrios at 10:30