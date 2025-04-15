Boycott Columbia

President Claire Shipman of Columbia University just sent out an email advertising an "International Student Relief Hardship Fund". When you click on the link for "Special Student Relief", you're taken to the ICE website to report people. Sent this after a student was detained.— Layla 🪬 (@itslaylas) April 15, 2025
Screen recording for proof. This is Columbia's "resources for international students", linking to the ICE website to report people. Columbia University is not safe for international students. pic.twitter.com/2RUGCH66Q2— Layla 🪬 (@itslaylas) April 15, 2025