Five Below, the 1,500-store chain based in Center City that grew rapidly by selling cheap sunglasses, LED watches, and many other brightly colored Chinese-made items, has paused its Chinese imports, citing the rapid rise in U.S. tariffs that have more than doubled costs on new inventory.People can live without cheap sunglasses, but it isn't just going to be cheap sunglasses.
“In order to ensure maximum flexibility, we proactively paused orders from China, given the escalation in the tariffs, as we evaluate all options” to find “trend-right products” at attractive prices, Five Below said in a statement.
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Here We Go
I can't (I'm not sure anyone can) predict how this impacts everything once the intermediate goods in the supply chain start disappearing, especially, but...
by Atrios at 10:30