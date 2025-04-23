Culling The Botched And The Bungled

It has a few different flavors (Musk/Thiel, Kennedy, Miller), but the people in charge are implementing a eugenics agenda and until reporters understand that the public will have no idea what is happening.
The spread of measles in the Southwest now constitutes the largest single outbreak since the United States declared the disease eliminated in 2000, federal scientists told state officials in a meeting on Monday.
The New York Times obtained a recording of the meeting. Until now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had not publicly described the outbreak in such stark terms.
Months of describing DOGE cuts as being about about waste, fraud, and inefficiency instead of highlighting the real, if clumsily implemented, agendas behind it.
In a public meeting last week, Dr. David Sugerman, a C.D.C. senior scientist, said recent threats to local public health funding meant the agency was now “scraping to find the resources” to support those in Texas and other states grappling with outbreaks.
Last month, H.H.S. moved to cut billions of dollars allocated to local health departments. (A judge temporarily blocked the funding cuts after a coalition of states sued the Trump administration.)