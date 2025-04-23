Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Teased

As long as they take Axios journalists first.
Trump administration officials are suggesting their immigration crackdown could expand to include deporting convicted U.S. citizens and charging anyone — not just immigrants — who criticizes Trump's policies.
Gotta love the house style: 
Why it matters:
 The answer is not "JESUS FUCKING CHRIST THEY'RE PLANNING ON SENDING CITIZENS WHO EXRESS DISSENT TO FOREIGN CONCENTRATION CAMPS" for some reason.

Zoom in: Here are three tactics the administration has teased that legal analysts say would challenge Americans' rights:
"Legal analysts say."

The post-9/11 era was a dark time that most people have forgotten about. It wasn't exactly a high point for "free speech" broadly defined. 

Even so,  the worst I worried about, personally, was Bill O'Reilly putting my face on his TV show or similar. I didn't ever worry that the FBI would be hauling me away or that I would be harassed at the border, though I do recognize that people of different backgrounds did have bigger worries than a Fox News hit job, then.
