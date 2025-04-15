Tuesday, April 15, 2025

Whoopsie.
China has ordered its airlines not to take any further deliveries of Boeing Co. jets as part of the tit-for-tat trade war that’s seen US President Donald Trump levy tariffs of as high as 145% on Chinese goods, according to people familiar with the matter.

Beijing has also asked that Chinese carriers halt any purchases of aircraft-related equipment and parts from US companies, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing matters that are private.
It's one thing to start a trade war with one country, even a big one like China, quite another to do it with the whole fucking world simultaneously.
by Atrios at 11:30