Everything Is Computer

Some thing are a bit complicated and don't work at the speed of the whims of the Mad King.
In a sign that the federal government’s technology is struggling to keep up with President Trump’s tariffs, Customs and Border Protection acknowledged on Friday that importers had not been able to submit a tariff on certain goods. The glitch appeared to be preventing importers from applying a lower tariff rate on goods that were in transit to the United States before some of Mr. Trump’s tariffs took effect. Customs and Border Protection said it was releasing the goods and allowing importers to submit their customs duties later.