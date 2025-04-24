Not enough people enjoy pissing off the Harry Potter lady.
Pedro Pascal has strongly criticised JK Rowling following her public celebration of a UK Supreme Court decision that trans women are not legally women.
The Last of Us actor left a pointed comment on Instagram under a post by activist Tariq Ra’ouf, who had urged a boycott of all future Harry Potter projects in response to Rowling’s stance.
...
In his video, Tariq called Rowling’s actions “awful and disgusting” and said: “It has become our mission as the general public to make sure that every single thing that's Harry Potter related fails...because that awful disgusting s**t, that has consequences.”
Pascal not only liked the post but added his own take in the comments: “Awful disgusting S**T is exactly right. Heinous LOSER behavior.”
Pascal's sister is trans.