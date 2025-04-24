If the US does have a big measles epidemic, other countries, including current visa waiver countries, will start requiring proof of vaccination for travel
The United States faces millions of measles cases over the next 25 years if vaccination rates for the disease drop 10 percent, according to new research published Thursday.
No change in the current vaccination rate would result in hundreds of thousands of measles cases over the same period, according to a mathematical model produced by a team of Stanford University researchers.