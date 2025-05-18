But I Still Have My Own Particular Freak Show Interests

The flip side of this is no actual major mainstream university was suppressing any speech or constraining expressible views in the way these people imagine. Other than "genocide is bad" of course.
Plenty of skull measurers manage to do just fine at our finest elite institutions.
That your colleagues thinking you're a racist dickhead, which is what this has always been about for the Freeze Peach crowd, is only an issue under the New York Times editorial board standard. This is the "lesser people and peoples are not allowed to criticize me" standard.