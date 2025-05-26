This may have been a tactical mistake. Because now Democratic lawmakers are planning to make a series of public visits to private detention centers in their states starting as early as next week, according to House Democrats and aides who spoke to The Bulwark. The idea is to put a spotlight on the Trump administration’s manipulation of the justice system, attacks on institutions, and targeting of political dissent. But Trump himself created the opening. Because by targeting McIver, he turned the detention visits into a question of congressional oversight.I'm not quite sure this is the right way to thread that needle, precisely, but it's something. If they can't even stand up for themselves (Congressional perogative), they certainly can't stand up for you! So do that, at least!
“Every member of Congress should go visit within the next ten days a private detention center,” Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-Illinois) told me, emphasizing the fact that lawmakers have the legal right to conduct oversight of detention centers. “We are not going to stand for this intimidation of members of Congress, and coming after members of Congress to intimidate them so they don’t do oversight.”
Monday, May 26, 2025
Do The Right Thing
