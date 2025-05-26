“Squad” member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez would trounce Sen. Chuck Schumer in a primary – as the Democratic leader is “bleeding support” from his party and Jewish voters, a stunning new poll found.Pelosi endorsed Joe Kennedy when she was Speaker! Think what you want about it, just don't embrace any fake rules.
Socialist Ocasio-Cortez leads five-term incumbent Schumer by a 54%-33% among likely Democratic voters in the Big Apple, according to the poll conducted by Honan Strategy Group for the Jewish Voters Action Network.
Monday, May 26, 2025
Primaries
Everybody has precisely the same view on primarying candidates: it is good if I prefer the challenger to the incumbent. House members generally won't support primaries against other House members, likewise Senate, but otherwise there is no taboo against it except the ones people make up when convenient.
by Atrios at 09:00