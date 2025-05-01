Incentives

I'm not saying it's the only thing that matters, but China is the big one, and Xi isn't going to let Trump get away with any face saving nonsense, unlike most other countries. Unless he lets Trump do his "they begged me for a deal" performance, there isn't going to be a deal, and that's not going to happen.
FED WATCH: The looming supply crunch “is sufficient incentive for trade talks to speed up .. which seems now all too predictable .. “.. The market will trade ahead of this .. Indeed, .. Nasdaq futures are breaking through the 50-day average ..”— Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla.bsky.social) May 1, 2025 at 11:27 AM
