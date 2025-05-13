Slaughtering The Sacred Cows

I’ve been toying with this idea of giving a talk sometime later this month that’s just called “Slaughtering Sacred Cows.” We as Democrats need to realize that while, certainly, people who voted for Donald Trump wanted change from their government, a lot of people actually don’t think the government is working for them. A lot of them want government to change. It’s just: we have a twentieth-century government, and it’s the twenty-first century.I pity the speechwriter having to fill in the Mad Libs form for that one. If you read through the interview you can tell that she can't. Critics of policies should at least be able to explain what they are, otherwise it's just vibeing rightwing ideology.
We'll probably get the equivalent of "we need tort reform because of the McDonald's coffee case" or "regulation is bad because some hippies wanted to save an endangered species from extinction. Who the fuck cares about bees?"
Slotkin's brain is made of pudding and Abundance talking points, she has negative charsima, and it's quite clear she has absolutely no idea what she is talking about. Just some phrases bouncing around her brain which she can't even explain. Big "am I the first person who thought of this?" energy.
The Left gets attacked for criticizing the party, but their criticisms are generally focused. The perennial Democrat against Democrats only ever offers up word salad, Newt Gingrich Republicanism (back when Republicans were Good), and means testing.
This must be her bid for 2028, which is incredible. Amazing ego.